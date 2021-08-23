Kilkenny youth organisations awarded more than €70,000 grant funding

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’ Gorman, T.D., today approved €2.2 million in capital grants to support national youth organisations, and local youth services and clubs across the country.

Youth groups in the Kilkenny Carlow area will benefit from €63,895.82 in grants.

In addition, a grant of €6,711 has been awarded to the Young Irish Film Makers under the Capital Scheme for Youth Organisations.

Today’s announcement will see 470 grants provided to services and youth clubs across 14 Education and Training Board areas and 24 National Youth Organisations, including NYCI, Foróige, Crosscare, YWI, and Gaisce.

The capital grants awarded today are supporting services and clubs with upgrade works, the purchase of new equipment, ICT for online service provision, improvements to ventilation, and adaptations to outdoor spaces to facilitate youth services to run outdoor activities. Some 24 National Youth Organisations are benefiting from over €500,000 in capital grants to support their work across the country in the area of ICT, minor works and equipment.

The Minister commented: “I am delighted to have approved capital funding of over €2.2 million to support online, in-person and outdoor activities in youth services and clubs. Youth services play a vital role in our communities, providing support and guidance to young people, and empowering them to reach their full potential. They have been at the forefront at reaching out to help young people throughout this pandemic, helping to alleviate social isolation, by offering them a space in person or online, to meet with their peers, and process the challenges of Covid-19.

"I know youth clubs and services are working hard to improve the well-being of young people, and by providing opportunities for personal development, they are helping young people to achieve better social outcomes and gain a greater understanding of the world around them. I have no doubt this funding will support services to provide real benefits to young people’s lives as they navigate the ongoing challenges brought by Covid-19.”