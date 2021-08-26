Amber Run for Lives and Kilkenny Active Dolls join forces for mini marathon

The virtual Vhi Women's Mini Marathon will run on September 19 next and runners are wanted!

Kilkenny People ambassador Siobhan Donohoe and friends want you to join their group - The Kilkenny Active Dolls in the fun by walking or running while raising vital funds for Amber Womens Refuge.

"We did the mini marathon for the first time last year and to be honest I was glad it was virtual because I had just taken up running during the lockdown," says Siobhan.

"This year my trainer Sonia Coady and I want to widen our virtual group 'The Kilkenny Active Dolls' and raise funds for Amber Womens Refuge. Already we are have recruited runners from nearby Bennettsbridge and Ballyhale to as far away as Dubai with Global Elite Tower Runner Gretta Cositgan (originally from Kilkenny) signing up."



Lisa Morris, Manager, Amber Womens Refuge is delighted with the support, she says “since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a 43% increase in the amount of women and children reaching out to domestic abuse services for support. This has put extra pressure on already stretched local domestic abuse services like ours.

Every cent counts and we’re so grateful to Siobhan and the Active Kilkenny Dolls Group for choosing Amber as their service to support in the VHI virtual Mini Marathon. Every cent raised will directly support local women and children living with or fleeing domestic violence and abuse”

Link for Amber fundraising/donations on VHI mini marathon fundraising site : https://www.givengain.com/ cc/amberrunforlives/

This year, Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon are introducing an event app. You will be able to use the app when you’re doing your 10k walk or run between September 17th and 19th to track and log your time. You will also be able to use the app to practice your 10k route in the months running up to the event.