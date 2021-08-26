New footpath and parking on the way for Graignamanagh - John McGuinness

Kilkenny County Council is currently designing a new footpath to link the GAA grounds up to the soccer pitch and graveyard in Graiguenamanagh.

That's according to local TD John McGuinness, who has been making representations to council engineers to get the work done.

"I'm delighted to confirm that this work is now at a design stage and options will be presented for approval soon," said Deputy McGuinness.

"The local community in Graignamanagh, particularly those attending Highview Soccer Club, the cemetery and the GAA grounds, will benefit greatly from these works as it will greatly improve safety and ease of access. Along with a new stretch of footpath and general redesign of the road, the works will also include additional car parking spaces where feasible.

"I recently had a walk through the GAA and soccer grounds and the general area along with Rackard Coady and then-Chairman of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness, and we went through all of these issues which I personally brought back to council engineers. I'm happy that this work is now progressing through design stage and look forward to it being carried out."