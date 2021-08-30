Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Two men being treated for 'serious' injuries in Kilkenny hospital after stabbing incident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward

St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny.

St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault incident in Carlow yesterday evening that saw two men taken to St. Luke's General Hospital for treatment.

Shortly after 6.45pm, gardaí were called to an incident on the Barrow Track in Carlow town where two men were discovered with apparent stab wounds.

The men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were taken for treatment in Kilkenny where their injuries are described as serious.

A man in his 50s has since been arrested and detained at Carlow Garda Station and the scene has been preserved for forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to anyone with video footage from the footpath at Barrow Track at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station (059) 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

