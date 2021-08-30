Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Voluntary contributions to schools crippling Kilkenny families’ finances – Funchion

Voluntary contributions to schools crippling Kilkenny families’ finances – Funchion

Carlow/Kilkenny Fine Gael TD Kathleen Funchion

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny, Kathleen Funchion TD has expressed concern at schools needing to rely on voluntary contributions from families to fund the basic necessities, and the considerable financial strain this can cause families.

The party has asked families to get in touch and share their experiences about how these costs are affecting them.

“In the next week, thousands of families will be getting ready for the return to school. With this, comes the annual requests for voluntary contributions.

“Year on year, families are being crippled by requests for contributions of very often well over €100 or €200 per child, and even as much as €300-400 in some cases.

“These are huge sums for families to be expected to pull together in a matter of weeks and puts serious strain on families’ finances.

“We know that in reality, these contributions are voluntary in name only. In some instances, students and families can be denied certain services and extra-curricular activities and they can face stigma.

“When added to the costs of uniforms, of school books and of school transport, this represents a very significant and unfair financial burden on families.

“Today, the charity Saint Vincent De Paul has warned that they are receiving hundreds of phone calls from parents every day who are anxious about these expensive costs. This is unacceptable and must change.

“This is happening because the Government doesn’t fund our schools properly and they are forced to seek these contributions.

“It shouldn’t have to be this way. Schools shouldn’t be so underfunded that they have to seek contributions and fundraise for basic things like keeping the lights and heating on. Sinn Féin wants to bring an end to the need for voluntary contributions. 

“We want to hear your experience with voluntary contributions – how much have you been asked for this year? Or more generally, what are your family’s experiences of back to school costs?

“Our spokesperson on Education, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD, wants to hear about your experiences and what needs to change. Get in touch with him at donnchadh.olaoghaire@oir.ie  or on social media, and tell us your story about the real costs of the return to school.

“Sinn Féin will stand up for families to ensure these unfair costs stop and that schools finally get the proper government funding they need," added Deputy Funchion.

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media