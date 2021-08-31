Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Fatal road accident on Kilkenny - Tipperary border

A male in his forties was pronounced dead at the scene outside Carrick-on- Suir

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at Mainstown, Carrick on Suir, close to the Kilkenny- Tipp border, on Monday evening,  August 30.

The driver of the vehicle, a male aged in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was taken to the mortuary at  Tipperary University  Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The road at Mainstown, from Faugheen towards Carrick on Suir, is currently closed pending a forensic examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Faugheen and Carrick on Suir between 9:00pm and 9:30pm on Monday evening, and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

