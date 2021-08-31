Kilkenny musician launches new single 'Last Train to Tupelo'

Mayor of Kilkenny, Andrew McGuinness has lent his support to a well-known Kilkenny musician who recently launched a new single.
Davey Long is a local singer and songer writer and his single. Last Train to Tupelo is about Elvis.
“I’m delighted to support such an incredibly talented local musician. Davey Long is a well known drummer and a popular musician but he is also a fantastic songwriter with great material that I’m looking forward to hearing on his new album. I had a sneak preview and was blown away. Last Train to Tupelo is of course about Elvis, hence the photo, and it’s available for download now," said the Mayor.
