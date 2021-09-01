Breaking: Jobs bonanza for city as 400 new jobs announced for Kilkenny

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed the announcement of 400 new jobs for Kilkenny, as State Street Corporation – one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors – expands its operation in the city with the creation of a new cybersecurity and technology unit.

The Kilkenny TD said the establishment of the new specialist team to provide technology infrastructure and cyber security to support State Street’s global operations was a clear vote of confidence in Kilkenny’s skilled tech talent and evidence of the company’s commitment to the region: “I have no doubt that the planned creation of a new Technological University for the South East also played a significant part in State Street’s decision to expand its Kilkenny operation”, Deputy Phelan added.

State Street’s new Kilkenny operation will be located at the IDA Ireland Business and Technology at Loughboy, where the company currently employs approximately 600 staff. The company is already in the process of developing a new office development at the site and Deputy Phelan said the new roles would include Programmers, Security Operations Analysts, Security Instrumentation Engineers, Data Scientists, Security Architects (Network, Identify Access Management and BlockChain), Security Forensics/Investigations and Governance, Risk and Compliance experts.

"These high value, experienced and graduate level roles will be filled on a phased basis over the next 12 months and will bring a huge economic boost to the Kilkenny region. I wish the company every success in Kilkenny in the years to come," said Deputy Phelan.