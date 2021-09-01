Kilkenny car sales continue to rise through 2021

August was another good month for the motor industry with another rise in the sale of new vehicles.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) have released their new vehicle statistics for the last month, which shows a continuing increase in sales in 2021.

In Kilkenny 1,754 new cars have hit the road in 2021, a 7.28% increase on the 2020 figure (1,635). Nationally some 6,013 new cars registrations for August compared to 4,808 in August 2020 (+25.1%) and 5,088 in August 2019 (+18.2%).

The monthly figure reflects a growing trend for the year, as the easing of lockdown restrictions means people have more freedom to move. So far 96,309 new cars have been registered this year to date, compared to 78,864 for the same period in 2020 (22.1%) and 110,527 in 2019 (-12.9%).

While announcing the increase, SIMI noted it was important to compare registration totals with the same period in 2019 (pre-Covid) when businesses were fully operational.

Light Commercials Vehicles (LCV) have seen an increase of 2,972 registrations compared to August last year 1,689 and 1,890 for the same month in 2019. Year to date 24,783 new LCVs were registered an increase on last year’s 16,701 (+48.4%) and on 21,904 in 2019 (+13.1%).

There were 188 new Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) registrations in August, compared to 186 in August 2020 and 155 August 2019. Year to date HGV registrations total 2,038 compared with 1,642 in 2020 (+24.1%) and 2,209 in 2019 (-7.7%).

Some 5,088 used cars were imported in August 2021, compared with 8,141 imports in August 2020, a decrease on the 9,706 imports in August 2019. Year to date used imports are up 16.4% (46,185) on 2020 (39,668) and down 36.0% on 2019 (72,214).

The country also saw a surge in sales of electric vehicles. There were 831 new electric vehicles registered in August, compared to 294 in August 2020. So far this year 7,057 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 2,954 on the same period 2020. Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with their combined market share now over 30.76%. Diesel now accounts for 34.09%, Petrol 32.5%, Hybrid 16.32%, Electric 7.33% and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 7.11%.

Strong savings

“The appetite among consumers for new cars, boosted by pent-up demand and strong consumer savings, that was in evidence in July has continued into August,” said Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General. “New car sales are up 25% on the same month last year and by 22% year to date.

“However, these numbers must be viewed in the context of the pre-Covid market, and registrations are still lagging 18% behind 2019. The new car market has in recent years been hampered not only by the pandemic, but also by Brexit related issues, and this has seen several years of a weakened new car market.

“What is positive is that those businesses and consumers who have been buying new cars are choosing lower emitting vehicles across all fuel types,” he added. “In particular there has been a significant uplift in the sale of new electric cars since the start of this year. As we move into a post pandemic economic environment, it is vital that the momentum behind this drive to lower emissions is maintained and built upon. In this context, it is important that both the Government and the Motor Industry deliver affordable transport options to give consumers the real choice to make positive environmental decisions.”