Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Mayor of Kilkenny thanks State Street for 'substantial investment'

400 new jobs are to be created

Mayor of Kilkenny thanks State Street for 'substantial investment'

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The Mayor of Kilkenny has thanked State Street for selecting the Marble City for its new cybersecurity and technology unit, which will create 400 new jobs.

State Street will establish a new specialist 400-strong team in Ireland to provide technology infrastructure and cyber security to support group operations globally.  

Welcoming the news, Mayor of Kilkenny, Andrew McGuinness said, “This is  great news for Kilkenny with such a huge investment and job creation announcement that will benefit everyone. As Mayor, I want to thank State Street for making such a substantial investment into Kilkenny and wish them every success.”

Ireland has been selected in large part due to the availability of relevant and skilled technology talent – existing and emerging (from universities and third level institutions) – as well as the need to have a location outside the US for time zone support purposes.

The new unit will be located at IDA Ireland Business and Technology Park in Kilkenny where State Street already employs approximately 600 staff. 

Deputy John Mc Guinness also welcomed the announcement.

“This is fantastic news for Kilkenny as one of the largest job announcements in recent history with the creation of 400 jobs. It will be a huge boost to our local economy,” he said.

“State Street are now in the process of developing a new state of the art office complex at their current location, representing a huge investment in Kilkenny,” he added. 

Reflective of new ways of working post COVID and of staff preferences for flexibility and remote working, the new office could see office occupancy levels of up to 200% whilst drawing on a potentially broader staff pool along the east coast and midlands.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media