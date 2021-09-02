Mayor of Kilkenny thanks State Street for 'substantial investment'

The Mayor of Kilkenny has thanked State Street for selecting the Marble City for its new cybersecurity and technology unit, which will create 400 new jobs.

State Street will establish a new specialist 400-strong team in Ireland to provide technology infrastructure and cyber security to support group operations globally.

Welcoming the news, Mayor of Kilkenny, Andrew McGuinness said, “This is great news for Kilkenny with such a huge investment and job creation announcement that will benefit everyone. As Mayor, I want to thank State Street for making such a substantial investment into Kilkenny and wish them every success.”

Ireland has been selected in large part due to the availability of relevant and skilled technology talent – existing and emerging (from universities and third level institutions) – as well as the need to have a location outside the US for time zone support purposes.

The new unit will be located at IDA Ireland Business and Technology Park in Kilkenny where State Street already employs approximately 600 staff.

Deputy John Mc Guinness also welcomed the announcement.

“This is fantastic news for Kilkenny as one of the largest job announcements in recent history with the creation of 400 jobs. It will be a huge boost to our local economy,” he said.

“State Street are now in the process of developing a new state of the art office complex at their current location, representing a huge investment in Kilkenny,” he added.

Reflective of new ways of working post COVID and of staff preferences for flexibility and remote working, the new office could see office occupancy levels of up to 200% whilst drawing on a potentially broader staff pool along the east coast and midlands.