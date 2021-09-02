Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Lecture on the Harte sisters and their legacy to Kilkenny's history and culture

Mary, Kitty and Rita Harte, trailblazers in Kilkenny

Three Kilkenny sisters, remembered as trailblazers of their time, will be remembered at a public lecture next Wednesday (September 8).

The event, which will be held via Zoom is being organised by The Kilkenny Archaeological Society, is on their legacy to Kilkenny's history and culture.

Mary Kenealy, Katherine M Lanigan and Rita Harte, daughters of James and Mollie Harte were  among the enlightened ladies who, in the mid 20th Century,  recorded, wrote, painted and fought to preserve the history, architecture and archaeology of Kilkenny.  Writers, lecturers, teachers with an eye to the future, they were to the forefront in promoting the preservation of the buildings of Kilkenny and the history of the city and county, at a time when it was not the city it has now become.  Founders and supporters of many groups to support the arts, they promoted many of today’s successful attractions.

“Mary, Kitty and Rita Harte: Their legacy to Kilkenny's  History and Culture.“, a lecture by Helen Lanigan Wood (daughter of Kitty) with Maura Kenealy (Daughter-in-law of Mary), looks at the Harte Family  and their foresight that bred such independent women to think and act for themselves, as indeed they did. The lecture gives insight into the interesting lives they led through this time.

This is a lecture by Kilkenny Archaeological Society, but all are welcome to attend.  In line with present regulations, the lecture will be on Zoom.  There is no charge for the lecture.  For non-members who wish to attend, please email treasrkas@gmail.com or text your email address to 087/2556096, and a meeting link will be sent to you.

