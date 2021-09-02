Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Kilkenny gardaí appeal for information following spate of thefts

Kilkenny gardaí appeal for information following spate of thefts

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí in Kilkenny  are appealing for information in relation to a number of thefts from residential properties across the county in recent days.

A ride on lawn mower was stolen from a house off Callan Road between August 19 and 24. The yellow, black and white Cub Cadet mower was in the back yard along with a blue wheelbarrow which was also taken. 

Meanwhile gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a break in at a house in Clara where eight internal doors were taken from a house under construction. The incident occurred between 6pm on Thursday and 1.30am on Friday. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.  

Gardaí have also received a report of the theft of home heating oil from outside a house in the Warrenstown area. The oil was taken between August 11 and 14. Gardaí in Urlingford are appealing for information.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact their garda station.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media