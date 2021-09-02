Kilkenny gardaí appeal for information following spate of thefts

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information in relation to a number of thefts from residential properties across the county in recent days.
A ride on lawn mower was stolen from a house off Callan Road between August 19 and 24. The yellow, black and white Cub Cadet mower was in the back yard along with a blue wheelbarrow which was also taken.
Meanwhile gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a break in at a house in Clara where eight internal doors were taken from a house under construction. The incident occurred between 6pm on Thursday and 1.30am on Friday. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
Gardaí have also received a report of the theft of home heating oil from outside a house in the Warrenstown area. The oil was taken between August 11 and 14. Gardaí in Urlingford are appealing for information.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact their garda station.
