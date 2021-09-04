A beautiful Brittas home with its own stables and paddock

A four-bedroom detached family home full of character, this Tullaroan property comes to the market in walk-in condition.

Boasting stables/garage and a large paddock set on c. two acres, the property benefits from being situated on generous landscaped private gardens with beautiful views of the rolling countryside.



Much of the property was also updated in recent years including the beautiful kitchen. Opening into a bright and alluring entrance hallway, the home is bathed in warm light via full length window panels which surround the front door.

The living room is a snug family-sized reception space. There is an open fireplace with cast iron mantelpiece, while the room is fitted with carpet.

The sun room is a warm and light-filled living space. Featuring bright tiled flooring there are large windows throughout with a high ceiling and additional Velux windows. Underfloor heating installed, while double French doors open onto sun drenched patio space.

The drawing room is an exceptionally large reception room. Fitted with solid timber flooring which continues from the hallway it features recessed lighting with additional wall mounted mood lighting. Electric fireplace. Open archway leads into the dining room, a large dining space with solid timber flooring, coved ceiling and recessed lighting.

The utility room has a selection of built-in and fitted storage. Plumbed for washing machine, it is finished with a tiled floor.

Next to the utility room is a shower room. Fitted with a classic white w/c and whb it has a power shower and wall-mounted heated towel rail. The flooring is continued from utility room.



The kitchen is a fabulous contemporary shaker style kitchen with great selection of floor and eye level units. Updated five years ago it includes silestone countertops and splashback, integrated induction hob, oven, grill and dishwasher. The kitchen has recessed lighting and a tiled floor.

A solid timber post and rail stairs, with carpet runner, leading to bright landing space on the first floor. The hot press and attic accessed here.

The first bedroom is a double room and is fitted with carpet.

The main bathroom is a modern bathroom with bright tiled flooring and surrounding whb and bath. The bathroom has a classic white wc and whb, including fitted storage, and full length fitted bath.

There are two further bedrooms, both double in size. The third bedroom is a large double room, where a large freestanding wardrobe is included.

The fourth bedroom is also a large double room. It has an en suite shower room, which is fitted with classic white w/c, whb and a large fitted shower tray with power shower.

The property has a large block-built double door garage with concrete floor and high pitched ceiling. It includes two partitioned storage spaces, full electrics with work station and multiple power points.

There are also three block-built stables with full electrics, concrete base and fenced yard. Two of the stables are fitted with automatic water bowls.



Outside a sweeping gravel driveway leads to landscaped grounds complete with beautiful mature flower beds. The garden boasts family-friendly lawned spaces and fabulous private sun traps.

Paved to the rear of property there is a perfect barbecue spot, located off the sun room, which is perfect for dining al fresco.

The gardens are surrounded by a mix of natural hedge and planted boundaries. A large paddock, with timber post and rail fence and gate, can be accessed from the rear of property.

This home is situated just outside Tullaroan village - a host of amenities including local shops, sports facilities and renowned primary school are on the doorstep. Kilkenny City is less than 20 mins drive away

Further information and viewing details are available from DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

Springfield

Brittas

Tullaroan

Co Kilkenny

R95E677

Guide Price: €475,000

BER: C3