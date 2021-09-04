Grab yourself a superb home in a sunny corner of Kilkenny

Number 19 Rath Ullord is a premium five-bedroom detached family home, ideally positioned on a large and secluded sunny corner site (circa 0.2 Acre) in a low density cul-de-sac.

The property was extended to the rear with a large architect-designed extension in 2018.

Rath Ullord is an exclusive low density development of large family homes. Number 19 is a block built constructed property and was built by Christy Bernie, the original builder.

This outstanding home is presented in turnkey condition and extends to 214 square metres (2,303 square feet approx) laid out over two levels.



The layout at ground level comprises: entrance hall, bedroom five/office, living room, dining room/family room, kitchen, utility room and a guest w/c. The layout at first-floor level is equally impressive and comprises: landing area, four good sized bedrooms (master with an en suite) and a family bathroom. A folding ladder accessed from the landing gives access to a large attic space (measuring 17 square metres/183 square feet).

The property is superbly positioned on a large and secluded corner site overlooking a mature green area. The front garden is laid in lawn, bordered by mature hedging to the front and the right hand side of the property. There is a good selection of shrubs, flowering plants and trees.



A cobblelock drive provides off-street parking for three cars. Dual gated side access lead through to the rear of the property.

The large and sun drenched South-West facing rear garden is fully enclosed with a block built wall to the rear and the left hand side. A timber fence with a mature hedge adjoins the neighbouring garden on the right hand side. A manicured lawn is bordered by mature plants, trees and wall creepers. A cobble lock patio area is perfect for al-fresco dining and entertaining.

Rath Ullord is convenient to a number of excellent primary and secondary schools. Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and many bars and restaurants to choose from. A five minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this outstanding family home in a very convenient location.

Further information from selling agent John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email john@sfmccreery.com

19 Rath Ullord

Bonnettsrath Road

Kilkenny

R95 XA4P

Asking price: €575,000

BER: B1