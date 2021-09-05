Best of city living on offer with this spacious Bishops Court apartment

Donohoe Town & Country are delighted to bring this fine two bed apartment to market.

Bishops Court is situated on the second floor of this small high class development of just 12 apartments sited adjacent to Kilkenny City centre and all its services and amenities.

Boasting spacious accommodation in showhouse condition, the property has all modern conveniences and is complimented by secure underground car parking.



This stunning apartment has been maintained and decorated in neutral colours to provide for a modern and contemporary design throughout.

This is a stylish apartment situated in the small, secluded and very private development of Bishops Court, just a few minutes walk from the historic city centre and a host of stylish boutiques, restaurants, licensed premises, and all the amenities that you would expect to find in a modern and cultured city. The apartment is just minutes away from a number of primary and secondary schools, shops, supermarkets.

Kilkenny is a medieval city with Kilkenny Castle at its heart, surrounded by beautifully kept parklands, museums and cathedrals. This apartment is perfectly placed to enjoy all the benefits of the city life within a private and secluded location. The Ring Road and M9 Motorway are just a few minutes away, allowing easy access to all routes and arteries with the added benefit of bus and train services very close by.



This luxurious living accommodation, which boasts top of the range appliances, fixtures and fittings, comprises of a bright spacious open plan sitting room/kitchen/dining area, two large double bedrooms - master en-suite, main bathroom and hot press. It offers the added benefit of a secure underground car parking space.

Accommodation extends to approximately 870 square feet or thereabouts and provides for spacious accommodation which is deceptively large with light-filled space and provides for all modern conveniences.

The property has many features to include extra high ceilings and has been very well decorated and maintained. It is in show house condition and ready to walk into.

Accommodation is quite spacious, providing two large double bedrooms, two bathrooms with high quality fixtures and fittings and very good quality fitted kitchen, along with sitting room with nice views across the Kilkenny skyscape.

The property opens into the front hallway (1.5m x 1.42m) which is completely tiled and leads to the kitchen/dining room (4m x 7.70m). The kitchen has a very good fitted kitchen with extensive wall and floor units, integrated oven, hob and extractor fan, integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher. Tiled floor.

The sitting area has an oak floor with a feature gas fire and balcony doors. This room has extra high ceilings which gives a great sense of space.



The first bedroom measures 3.80m x 3.80m and is carpeted. The second bedroom (5.30m x 3m) is also carpeted and comes with an en suite (2.16m x 0.85m) with w/c, whb and shower unit. It is fully tiled.

The property’s hot press, which is spacious and fully shelved, is next to the main bathroom (2.49m x 1.85m), which has a w/c, whb and bath and is tiled throughout.

The property has been really nicely decorated with neutral colours and maintained beautifully throughout.

Outside there is one designated underground parking space with electric gates. It includes a landscaped paved communal court yard.

Services include gas fired central heating. The sale includes carpets, curtains, fixtures and fittings.

Viewing of this property is highly recommended. Full details from Donohoe Town & Country, tel 056-7770400.

12 Bishops Court

Troy’s Gate

Kilkenny

R95 Y020

Guide Price: €220,000

BER Rating: C1