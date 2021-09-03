Scam alert - Kilkenny hurling supporters urged to be careful when watching games online

Hurling fans will be all set to follow the action across Kilkenny this weekend - but they've been warned to be careful how they watch games.

With a number of matches being streamed, clubs across the county have told supporters to be cautious about where they get their links to games.

Shamrocks (Ballyhale) were among the first to issue a notifcation to fans ahead of the opening round of fixtures:

Please do not click on links claiming access to live streams of Shamrocks matches.



Unless the link is provided by @KilkennyCLG or this @BallyhaleGAA account



Dubious links have appeared in the comments section on FB.



If the club was involved in live streaming we’d let you know! — Shamrocks (@BallyhaleGAA) September 2, 2021

It was a message shared by Lisdowney, who also noted they had been affected:

Same for us guys! A very common scam going around tagging our social media. We will share the link to stream the championship game this Sunday should you be unable to attend. https://t.co/NG0zMJhAfi — Lisdowney GAA Club (@LisdowneyGAA) September 2, 2021

With restrictions on crowds affecting games, the Kilkenny Co Board have decided to stream three games live this weekend. The matches, which will be played in UPMC Nowlan Park, start on Saturday with the clash between Clara and Mullinavat. That will be followed by a senior hurling double header on Sunday, when reigning county champions Shamrocks take on Bennettsbridge, before Tullaroan face senior newcomers Lisdowney.

While also streaming games, the Board reminded all supporters attending matches to adhere to all public health guidance around masks and social distancing. "We must ensure our games are not interrupted by any Covid outbreaks," they said.

This weekend's games can be bought individually or as part of a package. For more information click here