Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Scam alert - Kilkenny hurling supporters urged to be careful when watching games online

Kilkenny Sport

The senior and intermediate hurling leagues get underway this weekend in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Trevor Spillane

Email:

tspillane@kilkennypeople.ie

Hurling fans will be all set to follow the action across Kilkenny this weekend - but they've been warned to be careful how they watch games.

With a number of matches being streamed, clubs across the county have told supporters to be cautious about where they get their links to games.

Shamrocks (Ballyhale) were among the first to issue a notifcation to fans ahead of the opening round of fixtures:

It was a message shared by Lisdowney, who also noted they had been affected:

With restrictions on crowds affecting games, the Kilkenny Co Board have decided to stream three games live this weekend. The matches, which will be played in UPMC Nowlan Park, start on Saturday with the clash between Clara and Mullinavat. That will be followed by a senior hurling double header on Sunday, when reigning county champions Shamrocks take on Bennettsbridge, before Tullaroan face senior newcomers Lisdowney.

While also streaming games, the Board reminded all supporters attending matches to adhere to all public health guidance around masks and social distancing. "We must ensure our games are not interrupted by any Covid outbreaks," they said.

This weekend's games can be bought individually or as part of a package. For more information click here

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media