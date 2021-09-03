13 patients are on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

Thirteen patients are waiting on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital this morning.
The figures are published by The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
Nationally there are 283 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.
249 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 34 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
