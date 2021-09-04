Diners delighted as Street Food fest was a sizzling success!

Once the farmyard and stables of Castlecomer House, the beautiful Estate Yard played host to another Street Food Festival on Friday.

The forecast was promising and there was an air of excitement for the much-loved festival, now in its third year.

This time diners were joined by the Fruit Tree Project who provided apple pressing from 6pm. A steady flow of crates and bags and boxes of apples arrived to be crushed and juiced by Monica Fleming and her team. There were lots of happy faces as people headed home with bottles and containers of the freshest and tastiest juice.

Martin Rafter and Declan Rice

A number of food and beverage stalls including The Good Farm free range pork from just down the road, Breagagh Artisan Meats from Kilkenny, Costellos Brew Company, AuntyA, The Fermentary, The Hartrey Kitchen and the Jarrow Cafe filled the yard with their gourmet offerings.

The food ranged from hearty local pork burgers to South African inspired sweet delights and vegetarian and vegan options from the Hartrey Kitchen. Beverages were provided by Gerard Costello and his range of locally brewed Costellos Beers and The Fermentary with their healthy and delicious range of Kombuchas.

Siobhan Donohoe and Dominique Stoppa, one of the many artists in residence at the Estate Yard



The very talented showman Martin Molloy played a super eclectic selection of songs from lively ballads to modern classics. Everyone involved contributed to a social, fun and relaxed festival.

The yard buzzed with laughter and chat as the sun set and the lights came on. The now traditional bonfire burned long into the evening and provided warmth for the late evening chats.

It was a lovely celebration of community, good local food and music in a much loved historical setting.

The event was organised by Kilkenny Leader Partnership in conjunction the Synergy Network and Errol Delaney of the Estate Yard.

Kathleen and Chloe Coogan, Castlecomer, were enjoying the festival

Gerard Costello of Costello Brewing Company kept the drinks flowing at the Food Festival

The Kilkenny LEADER team behind the festival (from left): Martin Rafter, Mags Morrissey, Liam Mooney, Declan Rice and Mairead Rohan