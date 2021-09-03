Free energy audits offered to SMEs in Kilkenny to help reduce their carbon footprint

An opportunity has been launched for Kilkenny businesses to avail of a free energy audit as part of an Interreg North-West Europe (NWE) Development Project called CANCap.

Many Irish businesses are examining their options to improve sustainable measures, reduce energy bills move towards carbon neutrality. Businesses that avail of the CANCap support will begin to transition to a low carbon economy and contribute towards the Government’s Climate Bill promise to half emission by 2050.

Offered by 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea), the free audits aim to assist SMEs, in specific industries, to improve sustainable measures and reduce energy bills by addressing deficiencies and incorporating renewable energy practices. The Climate Active Neighbourhoods Capitalisation Project (CANCap) free energy audit is available to SME, businesses with fewer than 50 employees in the Southeast region, including within Kilkenny from the following sectors:

- Nursing homes and healthcare providers

- Food producers, farm foods plants

- Convenience grocery stores and supermarkets

- Office blocks and property management companies

Businesses that are interested in exploring the free energy audits offered can visit https://3cea.ie/cancap- offers-free-energy-reports- for-irish-smes/ and express their interest by filling out the enquiry form. Some terms and condition apply.

Alexandra Hamilton, Senior Energy Engineer with 3cea said:

“The energy audit will include a walk-through of the building with one of our engineers to see how and where you currently use energy. They may have a camera, meters or other equipment to conduct the survey, but it will not be disruptive, and staff can go about their day as usual. We will make our recommendations for where to save energy across the business. 3cea are registered with SEAI to deliver energy audits across the South East, and we will always highlight any grants or supports available to deliver the projects after the audit is complete.”

Following completion of a free energy audit, the business will receive an energy usage report. 3cea will advise on how to reduce energy bills and develop sustainable energy practices that will meet the daily objectives of the business more efficiently. Companies may qualify for further grant assistance should they wish to carry out upgrades such as solar panels, energy-efficient heating or cooling systems, insulation, or upgrade to LED lighting.

Under the SEAI’s Better Energy Communities (BEC) grant scheme commercial businesses can avail of up to 30 per cent of the costs of energy upgrades up to €2M maximum grant per company. The BEC also offers community groups and not-for-profits up to 50 per cent grant assistance for sustainable improvements.

3cea are inviting businesses to attend a free information webinar that will be held on 21st September 2021 from 1-2 pm, hosted via Zoom, and presented by 3cea Senior Engineer, Alexandra Hamilton. The invitation is also extended to Voluntary and Community Groups, Sport’s Clubs and those living in local authority housing in County Kilkenny who may also benefit from substantial grand assistance.

Businesses and community groups across Kilkenny considering energy upgrades will learn more about the savings, how to go through the funding process, the benefits and grant opportunities available to them.

“This is a great opportunity for businesses and communities groups, individuals and sporting clubs to reduce energy usage and costs, lower their CO2 emissions and make a very positive impact on climate change. I would encourage anyone considering energy upgrades to attend our information evening on September 21st to find out more.” Ms Hamilton added.

Businesses, communities and individuals who wish to register online may do so via:https://www.eventbrite.ie/ e/information-session-on- energy-grants-supports-for- organisations-tickets- 167741863429