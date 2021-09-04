Search

04/09/2021

Tied the Knot!

Kilkenny couple Elaine Murphy & Mark Kavanagh

After 15 years as one of Ireland's top bridal hair stylists, it was Elaine Murphy's turn to sit back and enjoy the pampering on her own big day. Fashionista, influencer and mum of three, walked up the aisle to marry her long term partner Mark Kavanagh last Friday in Holy Cross Church, Cuffsgrange Co. Kilkenny. They were joined by friends and family afterwards in Langton's House Hotel. 

Not a hair out of place! Elaine after her big day.

Elaine said "It was the best day of my life and made more special to be surrounded by our children Lily, Heidi and baby Tommy." She added "In my line of work I meet so many brides and the last 18 months has not been kind to them. It's been a crazy year to plan a wedding but it has also taught Mark and I to be grateful for every minute we have together with our precious family."

Elaine & Mark with their family, Lily, Heidi & baby Tommy

Time for a quick selfie with the bridesmaids & Mark!

