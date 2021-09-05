Search

05/09/2021

Parish of Tullogher Rosbercon aims to raise €50,000 for a new playing field

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

A trojan community effort is underway in Tullogher Rosbercon to raise €50,000 for a new playing field.

Hurling star, Walter Walsh recently launched the campaign and to date an incredible €38,000 has been raised.

The parish collection is to fund the development of six acres of land adjacent to the clubhouse in Brownstown. It will be developed as a full size GAA pitch which will be drained to modern standards, with a sand base, pipe and silt drains. It will be funlly equipped with new goalposts and netting.

John Ryan, chairman of Tullogher Rosbercon GAA said that donations, both big and small, are welcome from parishioners.

"We appreciate that many parishioners do not have a direct involvement in the club. However, as this is a parish project we welcome donations big or small from all parishioners. This facility will be something that the parish can be proud of for many years to come," he added. 

