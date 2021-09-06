Kilkenny's stunning outdoor venues set to host September Sounds music concert series

Local emerging and professional musicians will take to stages at four fantastic venues in the coming weeks as the sounds of classical, jazz, pop, rock, indie, folk and traditional music will take place across beautiful city and county settings.

The funding to make all this happen comes from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and is being delivered locally by Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Office and the Watergate Theatre.

The response to a call-out for applications was overwhelming and the chosen acts will get to perform over the last weekend of September at ‘September Sounds’ and due to the outstanding quality of the applications to the call-out, an extra date has been added on October 10 and will run as part of ‘Kilkenny Day’.

The initiative, which is being rolled out nationwide under the Live Local Public Performance Scheme was established by Minister Catherine Martin TD to help with the reopening of the music sector and get musicians and the industry back to work.

September Sounds outdoor concerts take place in Woodstock Gardens, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre and the courtyard of Butler Gallery in Kilkenny City. The fourth October concert taking place on Kilkenny Day at a venue to be announced soon!

The concerts will be free to attend but those attending will have to have tickets which will be available from Wednesday (September 8) online through www.watergatetheatre. com

Announcing the full line-up at a press launch, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Fidelis Doherty praised the initiative:

“While we will get to sing the ‘Rose of Mooncoin’ for our minor & intermediate camogie teams in Croke Park in the coming weeks, the people of our county have been deprived of singing and listening to live music over the last eighteen months. More importantly, our fantastic local musicians and singers have been deprived of their ability to make a living and to get the buzz of performing which they thrive on. We are delighted as a council to play our part in getting music back on track.”

County Arts Officer, Mary Butler, said they were astounded by the level and quality of applications for the events:

“We knew that there was no shortage of talent in Kilkenny but the response to this opportunity to perform live has been extraordinary. While it was difficult to not be able to accommodate every applicant, the quality and variety of the concerts will inspire both audiences and musicians alike and it’s a sign of real hope for the future of the industry.”

In addition, there will be special guests performing each night, soon to be announced.”

Listing the line-up, Director of the Watergate Theatre, Joanne Cunningham, said the municipal theatre were delighted to be involved in the initiative and hopes that this will be the first of many live music performances in Kilkenny.

“For the September Sounds series, audiences can look forward to an amazing line-up including the following local acts in great venues; Woodstock Gardens - Adam Nolan & Guests, Mark Anthony McGrath & Bobbie Carey, HOT4 Jazz Quartet, Amber and the Bear. Ballykeefe Amphitheatre - Gwen Blanch, Davey Long & Guests, OH BRYAN, Alchemy and The Screws. Butler Gallery Courtyard - Gary O'Neill, Ali Comerford, Kairen Caine, The Wandering Souls and Elise Ramsbottom and guests.

In addition, the special day long event which will celebrate ‘Kilkenny Day on October 10 include, Alan Kelly, Code of Behaviour, Richie Healy, Mick Citern Walsh, Tomás Jackman, Shane O’Dwyer, Sola, Eamonn Patrick Walsh, REEL TO REEL, Brid Lyons, John (Tex) Walsh and The Pinsetters.”

The Watergate will be managing the box office for the four events and tickets will be available from Wednesday (September 8) for ‘September Sounds’ and September 22 for Kilkenny Day. The concerts are all free but ticketed and attendees are encouraged, if they can, to make a voluntary donation to the great organisation Minding Creative Minds’ which was established to offer a free 24/7 wellbeing and support programme for the Irish Creative Sector. All this information is available on www.watergatetheatre.com”. Joanna concluded.