Search

07/09/2021

Residents and staff enjoy garden party at St. Columba’s Hospital

Residents and staff enjoy garden party at St. Columba’s Hospital

Staff ‘tug of war’ at the summer garden party which took place recently on the grounds of St. Columba’s Hospital

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Residents of St. Columba’s Hospital in Thomastown were entertained outdoors by staff and special guests during a garden party held recently.  

Due to the pandemic and necessary public health restrictions being in place in the meantime, this was the first such event to have been held at Columba’s since 2019.

There was delight all around when the occasion on a reduced and managed scale took place on the grounds of the hospital in Thomastown.

Speaking after the successful afternoon event, Jenny Dowling (Director of Nursing, St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown) said:

“The pandemic, of course, is not over. We have worked through challenging times for us all – staff, residents, both our families and the surrounding community in Co. Kilkenny – to get to the point of being able to host a fun occasion like this in the grounds.”

“We were delighted to get the Covid-19 vaccination of residents and staff at Columba’s under way in January and as the year went on we were looking forward to an afternoon like this. Entertainment from local musicians that have supported us over the last few years, a tug of war between staff teams and a ‘sponging in the stocks’ featured amongst the enjoyment.”

“On behalf of all the hardworking staff here, we’d like to extend our thanks to the residents, both of our families and all those who have supported us from around Co. Kilkenny. We are getting to a better, safer place and hosting the garden party was a small but significant part of that journey.”

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media