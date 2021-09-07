Residents and staff enjoy garden party at St. Columba’s Hospital

Residents of St. Columba’s Hospital in Thomastown were entertained outdoors by staff and special guests during a garden party held recently.

Due to the pandemic and necessary public health restrictions being in place in the meantime, this was the first such event to have been held at Columba’s since 2019.

There was delight all around when the occasion on a reduced and managed scale took place on the grounds of the hospital in Thomastown.

Speaking after the successful afternoon event, Jenny Dowling (Director of Nursing, St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown) said:

“The pandemic, of course, is not over. We have worked through challenging times for us all – staff, residents, both our families and the surrounding community in Co. Kilkenny – to get to the point of being able to host a fun occasion like this in the grounds.”

“We were delighted to get the Covid-19 vaccination of residents and staff at Columba’s under way in January and as the year went on we were looking forward to an afternoon like this. Entertainment from local musicians that have supported us over the last few years, a tug of war between staff teams and a ‘sponging in the stocks’ featured amongst the enjoyment.”

“On behalf of all the hardworking staff here, we’d like to extend our thanks to the residents, both of our families and all those who have supported us from around Co. Kilkenny. We are getting to a better, safer place and hosting the garden party was a small but significant part of that journey.”