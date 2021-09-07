Search

07/09/2021

Kilkenny's 'September Sounds' announce more headline acts

Kilkenny

Patrick Rafter Photo Credit: Marshall Light Studio

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The Gloaming’s Iarla Ó Lionáird, Patrick Rafter and more join Kilkenny’s September Sounds series.

Kilkenny’s September Sounds announces an exciting lineup of headline artists to perform over the weekend of September, 24 to 26, with more to come!

Coined as one of Ireland’s most celebrated and gifted musicians,violinist Patrick Rafter will headline Woodstock Gardens on Friday, 24th September. He will be joined by his parents and guests on the night, Paddy and Maura D Rafter. Also performing in the beautiful Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge is one of Europe’s best-known harpists Siobhán Armstrong accompanied by Ronan Browne.  Siobhán Armstrong plays pre-1800 repertory on reconstructions of medieval to 18th century instruments performing and recording early church, chamber-music and baroque opera with some of the most respected directors, ensembles, orchestras and opera companies in the field.

The Gloaming’s, Iarla Ó Lionáird will be joined by guests Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Matthew Nolan & Ryan Molloy at Butler Gallery Courtyard in Kilkenny City. In addition, the stellar McCauley Brothers and friends will also play the stunning Kilkenny City venue courtyard.

'September Sounds' takes place from 24th to 26th September in Woodstock Gardens, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre and Butler Gallery. More acts to be announced.

All concerts are free but ticketed.   Attendees are encouraged, if they can, to make a donation to the great organisation Minding Creative Minds which was established to offer a free 24/7 wellbeing and support programme for the Irish Creative Sector.

All this information is available on www.watergatetheatre.com

'September Sounds' is funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and is being delivered locally by Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Office in partnership with the Watergate Theatre.

