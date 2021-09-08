Entrepreneurs and start-ups in Kilkenny urged to apply for Competitive Start Funds

Entrepreneurs and start-ups in Kilkenny are invited to apply for funding to provide an innovative product or service aimed at international markets, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Deputy John Paul Phelan said: “I am delighted that my colleague Minister Damien English is today inviting early-stage entrepreneurs to apply for two Enterprise Ireland Competitive Start Funds (CSFs) which are now open for applications.

“The value of the two funds for ‘All Sectors’ and ‘Women Entrepreneurs’ amount to a combined total of €2 million.

“I would ask ambitious entrepreneurs and start-ups in Kilkenny and Carlow with an eligible innovative product or service set for international markets to apply for this funding.

“The ‘All Sectors’ Competitive Start Fund and ‘Women Entrepreneurs’ Competitive Start Fund competitions form part of Enterprise Ireland’s strategy for increasing the number of diverse High Potential Start-Up companies that have the potential and ambition to succeed internationally.

“Their aim is to help start-ups reach key commercial and technical milestones,” Deputy Phelan said.

Several support workshops will be held online by the national Business Innovation Centres (BICs) over the coming weeks. Details of these workshops, as well as the Competitive Start Fund application forms and eligibility criteria for funding can be accessed on the Enterprise Ireland website at www.enterprise-ireland.com/csf .

Applicants can only apply for one competition and must meet the requirements for that specific competition. The closing date for both CSF competitions is in 3 weeks’ time, at 3pm on Tuesday, 28 September 2021.

Speaking today, Minister English said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, we need to continue to cultivate our country’s start-up culture and help our ambitious entrepreneurs to move their business ideas to the next level.

“Getting your own business up and running is challenging at the best of times, so I am encouraging eligible early-stage start-ups with global ambition to apply to the relevant Competitive Start Fund competition, each of which is worth up to €1m. I am particularly pleased to see Enterprise Ireland continue to prioritise increasing the number of women entrepreneurs as we know from years of international research that greater diversity delivers better business results.”