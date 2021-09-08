Education award for women launched in memory of late broadcaster

A new award to help women restart their education has been launched in memory of the late broadcaster, Marian Finucane.

The fund, which is worth €20,000, will allow women with financial and/or social barriers to access higher education.

The late Mrs Finucane, who was passionate about education, presented her weekend radio programme 'The Marian Finucane Show' for two decades before her death in January 2020.

Her husband, John Clarke, spoke at the launch of the bursary fund and said, “There is a simple basic truth – if you educate a woman, you educate a family. If you educate a man, he gets a job. This has been proven time and time again.

The Community Foundation for Ireland has donated €10,000 to the fund, which was then matched with a further donation from a private donor. It's hoped the fund will grow over time.

Donations to the fund can be made here.