Kilkenny nominations sought for People's Pharmacist Award

The search is on to find The People’s Pharmacist for 2021, giving people in Kilkenny the opportunity to nominate and vote for, their local pharmacist who has gone above and beyond.
The People’s Pharmacist Award seeks nominations from across the country, giving patients the opportunity to recognise and salute their local pharmacist.
Six finalists will be shortlisted from all nominations received, showcasing the leading stories of compassion and dedication which go above and beyond.
A nation-wide voting process takes place to find The People’s Pharmacist 2021 recognising the bravery, hard work and sacrifice pharmacists have made since during the Covid pandemic since March 2020.
Closing Date for Nominations: Friday, September 24, 2021
To nominate your local pharmacist visit: www.irishpharmacyawards.ie/panadol/
