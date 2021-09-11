Search

Fáilte Ireland funding will allow Kilkenny hospitality to adapt and develop - Phelan

Fáilte Ireland allocates €649,000 to transform Market Yard for outdoor dining facilities

Access to outdoor dining facilities will continue to be a key part of industry recovery, according to Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Funding of €649,000 to develop the Market Yard in Kilkenny into a permanent outdoor dining space will enhance local infrastructure and allow local hospitality businesses to adapt and develop their offering post Covid, Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan has said.

Fáilte Ireland’s Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme opened for applications in March 2021, with local authorities invited to apply for funding under Part Two - Local Authority Weatherproofing & Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme - to develop streets and public spaces to facilitate year-round weather-proofed outdoor dining in urban tourism centres. 

Deputy Phelan said the aim of the scheme was to support tourism and hospitality jobs and help businesses develop new ways of catering for domestic and international tourists outdoors.

“Access to outdoor dining facilities will continue to be a key part of industry recovery as we look forward to 2022 and beyond.  This scheme further strengthens the Government’s deep commitment to develop tourism and necessary infrastructure nationwide.”

Deputy Phelan concluded by encouraging individual hospitality businesses in Kilkenny and Carlow to apply for Part One of the Scheme - Outdoor Seating and Accessories – which provides grants of up to €4,000 for seating, tables and outdoor accessories. The closing date for receipt of applications is September 30.

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Cathnia O Muircheartaigh (Principal of Coláiste Pobail Osraí), Morgan Ni Cheallaigh, Eabha de Gailli and Kate Keoghan, who all achieved 623 points in their Leaving Cert PICTURE: Vicky Comerford

Top of Kilkenny's Leaving Class of 2021

