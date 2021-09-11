Lots to love about Lawcus Fields!

A stunning and high quality refurbished property, 38 Lawcus Fields will be of strong interest to buyers looking for a premium family home in a sought-after location.



The current owners have carried out a number of improvements to the property including replacing all windows and external doors with triple glazing.

The oil burner was replaced with a new Firebird condensing boiler while a high quality multi-fuel Stovax stove was fitted in the fireplace in the living room. The kitchen was replaced with a high quality kitchen from Carana Kitchen Design. All bathrooms have been completed upgraded with high quality bathroom fittings and sanitary ware. All internal insulation has been upgraded and the property has now secured a high BER rating of a B3.

Presented in turnkey condition, this magnificent home extends to 125 square metres (1,345 square feet) over two levels.

The layout at ground level comprises: entrance porch, cloakroom (with plumbing in place for a guest w/c), entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility room and fourth bedroom/office. The layout at first-floor level is equally impressive and comprises: landing, three good sized bedrooms, including a master with an en-suite and a stunning family bathroom.



The property is superbly positioned on a slightly elevated site with lovely views of the green area and the surrounding countryside. The front garden is laid lawn and a gravelled area is bordered by a neat conifer hedge and wall creepers. With parking to the front of the property for one car, there is also a parking area for extra cars to the front of the green. Gated side access leads through to the rear of the property.

The large and private landscaped rear garden (55ft x 60ft) is an oasis of peace and tranquillity. Sheltered, it is stocked with an abundance of mature shrubs, trees and plants and providing all year-round colour and privacy. The rear garden is also fully enclosed and not overlooked.



A tiered designed Kilkenny granite patio has a retaining wall with raised flower beds and a built-in seating area. A matching curved non slip granite pathway leads up to a very pretty summer house/work office which is fitted with power and plug sockets. A separate storage room adjoins the structure. A compost area is hidden away at the end of the garden. An enclosed gated area to one side of the property houses the oil burner, oil tank and a rotary clothes line.

Lawcus Fields is conveniently located on the edge of the charming village of Stoneyford.

The property is a 15-minute drive into Kilkenny City. Stoneyford is also within minutes of Junctions 9 and 10 of the M9, allowing easy access to Dublin, Waterford City and Tramore (40 minutes).



There are many amenities in Stoneyford village, including Scoil Chiaráin Naofa primary school, Malzard’s Bar, Knockdrinna Café and Walshe’s convenience store. Stoneyford is an attractive and engaged community with its own soccer club, running club and many activities operating out of the popular community centre, with its adjacent grass pitch, walking track and children’s play area. The property is in close proximity of Thomastown, Kells and Bennettsbridge.

View of this property is highly recommended. Contact John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email john@sfmccreery.com

38 Lawcus Fields

Stoneyford

Co Kilkenny

R95 EE64

Asking price: €350,000

BER Rating: B3