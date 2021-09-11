A quality slice of life is up for sale in Listerlin

DNG Ella Dunphy present a prime opportunity to acquire a beautiful four-bedroom detached family home superbly set on very attractive mature and generous site.

Offering breathtaking views of the rolling countryside this impressive property, which has been wonderfully maintained over the years by the present owners, offers a warmth of character and charm throughout.



The accommodation comprises a draught lobby porch which leads directly into a spacious L-shaped hall with tiled floor continued from porch. Drawing additional light from the landing window the property’s alarm is accessed here. Under stairs storage is also available.

The kitchen/dining room is a bright kitchen with dual aspect drawing lots of warm natural light. Featuring a great selection of floor and eye level units with laminate countertop and tiled splashback, it is home to a timber-clad ceiling, feature Rayburn oil stove and integrated electric hob, oven and grill.

The sitting room is a large family-sized reception space adaptable as additional dining area. Feature open fireplace with marble mantelpiece and granite hearth. French door opening onto sun trap courtyard.

The living room is a gorgeous everyday room with an abundance of warmth and natural light. Featuring a solid pine flooring, a sliding door leads to the front patio and French doors onto sun trap courtyard. The room is heated by a cast iron solid fuel stove.



The ground floor is also home to a tastefully tiled wet room style shower room. With classic white w/c and whb, there is a large shower space with electric Triton shower.

A solid timber post and rail stairs leading to bright open landing space on the first floor, where a large window draws lots of natural light.

The first bedroom, a double room, has a large selection of fitted wardrobe and storage space. The guest w/c, which is tiled from floor to ceiling, has a classic white w/c and whb.

The property has three more bedrooms on the first floor, all double in size. Two of the rooms have a great selection of wardrobes, while the attic is accessed from the fourth bedroom.



The property also has two block-built garages. Plumbed for washing machine it also has full electrics. Oil burner located here.

A second garage, also block-built, is home to the property’s water treatment and pump system. It also includes additional third vehicular entrance to the property.

Two sets of dual cast iron gates allowing for access from front of property to rear - no turning required! The garden is divided into upper, middle and lower with beautiful mature trees, raised beds and mixed boundaries. There is also a lower lawn area suitable for family life and play.



Ideally located just 10 minutes from New Ross Town and the M9 Motorway linking Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow and Dublin, it is truly the ideal family home which must be viewed, to appreciate its stunning sense of space, flow and setting.

Viewings by appointment only. Full details are available from DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

Listerlin

Tullogher

Kilkenny

X91YW58

Guide Price €275,000

BER C3