An attractive Cuffesgrange home with Tree-mendous qualities!

Oak Tree Farm is a very attractive country property which comprises of a detached dormer bungalow sited on C. 7 acres with an American-style barn.

The property also includes a host of equestrian facilities which are accessed from the road via a separate gated entrance.

The lands are of good quality and are all in grass, laid in stud railed paddocks with road frontage.



The property is in a very attractive location, just a short drive from Kilkenny City, Callan and all essential services and amenities. The property is approached from the road via an electric gated entrance and tree-lined gravelled driveway which allows access to an imposing two storey detached dormer bungalow, with a separate entrance which allows access to an American-style barn, concreted yard/all-weather sand area. The residence comprises of a detached dormer bungalow of concrete block construction with a tiled roof and double glazed windows throughout. Accommodation comprises: sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility, sunroom, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, one en suite.



There is a very fine six span America Style barn with concreted floors and incorporates five stables and feed room with sliding doors and is fully serviced with water and electricity. This is ideal for any equestrian set up. The sheds are very suitable for conversion for further stables.

The property also includes a large all weather outdoor sand arena complete with flood lights. The lands are all in grass, very well fenced, with extensive road frontage, stud railed paddocks all the way through. This is an ideal small equestrian unit or suitable for any form of agricultural enterprise.



The lands are of very good agricultural quality and are laid out in grass and in many divisions with stud railing throughout and with water laid on to all parts.

Viewing is highly recommended and by appointment only. Full details from Donohoe Town & Country, tel 056-7770400.

Oak Tree Farm

Coolapogue

Cuffesgrange

Kilkenny

R95DX97

Guide Price €575,000

BER Rating: C3