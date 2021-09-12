Search

12/09/2021

An attractive Cuffesgrange home with Tree-mendous qualities!

Set in a beautiful location, the property also has a host of equestrian facilities

Kilkenny Property

Oak Tree Farm is a very attractive country property

Reporter:

@KKPeopleNews

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Oak Tree Farm is a very attractive country property which comprises of a detached dormer bungalow sited on C. 7 acres with an American-style barn.
The property also includes a host of equestrian facilities which are accessed from the road via a separate gated entrance.
The lands are of good quality and are all in grass, laid in stud railed paddocks with road frontage.


The property is in a very attractive location, just a short drive from Kilkenny City, Callan and all essential services and amenities. The property is approached from the road via an electric gated entrance and tree-lined gravelled driveway which allows access to an imposing two storey detached dormer bungalow, with a separate entrance which allows access to an American-style barn, concreted yard/all-weather sand area. The residence comprises of a detached dormer bungalow of concrete block construction with a tiled roof and double glazed windows throughout. Accommodation comprises: sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility, sunroom, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, one en suite.


There is a very fine six span America Style barn with concreted floors and incorporates five stables and feed room with sliding doors and is fully serviced with water and electricity. This is ideal for any equestrian set up. The sheds are very suitable for conversion for further stables.
The property also includes a large all weather outdoor sand arena complete with flood lights. The lands are all in grass, very well fenced, with extensive road frontage, stud railed paddocks all the way through. This is an ideal small equestrian unit or suitable for any form of agricultural enterprise.


The lands are of very good agricultural quality and are laid out in grass and in many divisions with stud railing throughout and with water laid on to all parts.
Viewing is highly recommended and by appointment only. Full details from Donohoe Town & Country, tel 056-7770400.
Oak Tree Farm
Coolapogue
Cuffesgrange
Kilkenny
R95DX97
Guide Price €575,000
BER Rating: C3

Most Popular

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Cathnia O Muircheartaigh (Principal of Coláiste Pobail Osraí), Morgan Ni Cheallaigh, Eabha de Gailli and Kate Keoghan, who all achieved 623 points in their Leaving Cert PICTURE: Vicky Comerford

Top of Kilkenny's Leaving Class of 2021

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media