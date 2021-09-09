Search

09/09/2021

Lunchtime talk about the history of Kilkenny's Padmore & Barnes

Lunchtime talk about the history of Kilkenny's Padmore & Barnes

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

An interesting talk on the history of Padmore & Barnes, who have been manufacturing shoes since 1934, will take place at their Wolfe Tone premises this Friday.

The company manufactured 25,000 pairs of shoes per week that were exported all over the globe and over 500 people were employed in their Kilkenny based plant. In addition, hundreds of people in the surrounding areas were employed part time, hand stitching the shoes in their own homes, which continued an aged old tradition of hand crafts in Ireland.

This event will be documented and will form part of the Learning and Public Engagement Program with The Butler Gallery under a cross-community exhibition titled ‘A Portrait of Our Community’ curated by artists Pauline O’Connell and Saturio Alonso which will be held at Butler Gallery from 4 - 22 October 2021. This event offers an opportunity to contribute your own personal stories to an archive of the boot factory and its community.

Tickets are free but booking is essential. For more see www.butlergallery.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media