Kilkenny consumers encouraged to support positive climate action 'one sip at a time'

An information webinar on waste prevention and conscious consumption will take place later this month.

The event will be hosted by Sorcha Kavanagh, the campaigns co-ordinator at the Conscious Cup Campaign, a non-profit organisation aimed at reducing and eventually eliminating single use cups in Ireland.

The information webinar in association with Kilkenny County Council will take place on September 30.

Ms Kavanagh asid that their 'ultimate objective is to increase awareness about waste prevention and conscious consumption thereby changing consumer behaviour'.

"Over the years many campaign supporters who made the swap to reusables often indicated that this triggered their journey towards a more sustainable lifestyle. Each individuals attitude towards personal responsibility can have a rippling affect to change others and that is our vision, a world where we respect and value our resources.

"Many cafes temporarily paused accepting reusable cups when Covid started, however as we call contactless coffee is being used by cafes all across the country whereby a customer brings their own cup, holds onto their lid and the barista provides a contactless pour. Safe for customer, barista and planet. Coffee shops are currently experiencing difficulties in sourcing single use cups right now due to high levels of demand, encouraging reusable cups provides a great opportunity for businesses to save on costs and reduces that pressure of trying to source single use packaging”

Kilkenny County Council us hosting the free online webinar the Conscious Cup Campaign on September 30 at 7pm. The webinar is opened to any individual, group or business and aims to increase awareness about why "Reuse" is so important, how reducing our waste protects our finite resources and in turn our planet. The campaign encourages cafes to reward conscious consumers for carrying their own cup through a financial incentive and all participating outlets are promoted. Sorcha will demonstrate how simple it is for any business to get involved and how our communities can encourage this positive climate action.

Single use disposable cups are made largely from paper many are lined with plastic polyethylene which is fused to the paper making the cups waterproof but non-recyclable. Many plastics can take up to 1,000 years to breakdown, negatively impacting our natural environment. While compostable cups are slowly making their way onto the market and are lined with a biopolymer instead of a PE lining allowing it to be composted in an industrial composting facility. However, a large number of coffee cups are consumed on the go and end up in street litter bins, workplace offices or are discarded irresponsibly as litter and not placed into compost bins.

“For the month of October, we are calling on everyone in our community to “Choose to reuse” for National Reuse month” says Bernadette Moloney, Environmental Awareness Officer with Kilkenny County Council

“We are not suggesting that anyone goes without their regular cuppa, but we are appealing to consumers to consider using the ceramic cup in their favourite cafe or bring along a re-useable cup for their take away. Once the reusable cup has been used more than 15 times, it is more sustainable than a disposable cup. The uptake of the campaign has been slow in Kilkenny and we hope more businesses follow the footsteps of the Castlecomer Discovery Park who signed up to the campaign this summer”.

Come along to the webinar and find out more about the campaign and how you can contribute to an easy climate action in your community. Registration link can be got by emailing bernadette.moloney@ kilkennycoco.ie.