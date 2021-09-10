Is this stolen jewellery yours? Gardaí release pics of recovered valuables

Click NEXT above to see more pictures

Following a number of searches under warrant, by the Divisional Crime Task Force, DMR South, a significant amount of jewellery pieces and watches which are of significant value are in the possession of Gardaí at Crumlin, Dublin.

Many of these items are most likely of immense personal sentiment to their owners and An Garda Síochána is seeking to re-unite this property.

During the searches a significant volume of precious stones, removed from original Jewellery items, were also recovered.

These items can be viewed on the Garda Website, or through links published on our Garda Social Media Channels.

Members of the public seeking further information are advised to contact Crumlin Garda Station 01-6666200. Their contact details will be taken, quoting the reference number(s) to item of jewellery, and a member of the investigation team will return contact with them.

Pictures of all items of jewellery for review can be found on a PDF via this link.