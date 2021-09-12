One Million Stars project to be showcased on Culture Night in Kilkenny

Amber's One Million Stars Ireland star weaving demo and exhibition will be showcased at the Medieval Mile Museum as part of Culture Night this Friday.

The event will take place from 4pm to 6pm this Friday and is free and open to the public, families are welcome and entry will be staggered.

People are also invited to tie your woven star to the LOVE installation in the museum courtyard to promote healthy, loving relationships. Each star represents light, hope and solidarity against domestic abuse and all forms of violence. Star weaving packs are also available for people wishing to get involved and help reach the goal of One Million Stars to End Violence in Ireland.

The event will follow Culture Night’s “City and Colour” theme. The LOVE Installation comprises thousands of colourful hand-woven stars.

Other highlights include a unique Culture Night festival of workshops and creative activities for all ages, both online and in the stunning historical setting of the Castle Yard, with live musical entertainment. The venue is fully accessible and a warm welcome awaits. Inspired by National Design & Craft Gallery exhibitions; ERA, the Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s Jewellery and Goldsmithing graduate exhibition and Irish Craft Heroes, a major exhibition celebrating 50 years of Irish craft and there are workshops and activities invite you to explore materials, try techniques and unleash your creativity.

Bringing together local creative, community groups including Open Circle Community Arts, KCAT and Print Block collective with the National Design & Craft Gallery to give visitors a taste of printmaking, textiles, ceramics, painting and jewellery. All workshops and activities will be Covid-compliant. Numbers are limited and for more see ndcg.eventbrite.com

Meanwhile The Butler Gallery celebrates Culture Night 2021 with a collection of music and dance from around the world.

‘Maracatu Ilha Brilhante’ (MiB) is an ensemble of percussionists singers and performers from all four corners of Ireland specialising in the beautiful songs and powerful rhythms of Maracatu Baque Virado from Pernambuco in Brazil’s North East.

Collaborating since 2010 and performing traditional songs and music of various Maracatu Afro Brazilian traditions, the group focuses on the delivery of both the energy and spirit of the culture. The group has performed at numerous festivals, carnivals, stages and cultural events throughout Ireland, Europe and Brazil.’

Farah Elle is a singer-songwriter whose distinctive music reveals the beauty in the ephemeral everyday. Farah has eclectic influences, including North African echoes from her Libyan background. Her upcoming album FATIMA is due for release in 2021.

The South Sudanese Song and Dance Troupe will entertain guests with traditional larakaraka music and dance of the Acholi people. Dance is a central part of Acholi cultural heritage and the group will use Culture Night to introduce this distinctive art form to Irish audiences. This event is also free of charge and will take place in the gardens of The Butler Gallery.

There are a selection of both online and offline events for people to attend. To view details and times of all Culture Night events please visit: https://culturenight.ie/ events/ or you can collect a copy of the Culture Night brochure from the Kilkenny Arts Office at Johns Green House. Brochures are also be available from all participating venues.

https:// onemillionstarsireland.ie/ culture-night-2021/