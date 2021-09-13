Search

13/09/2021

Traditional and Irish folk artists to perform at mini-festival at Ballykeeffe

Lemoncello

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The Signs of Life festival featuring top traditional and Irish folk acts will take place this weekend at Ballykeeffe amphitheatre in Kilmanagh.

On Saturday Landless, Lemoncello, Maija Sofia and Rachael Lavelle will take to the stage while on Sunday A Lazarus Soul, Aoife Nessa Frances, Brigid Mae Power and Cormac Begley will perform.  

Signs of Life is a mini-festival running across three weekends in September and October at various Kilkenny & Dublin venues. The music policy celebrates all that's great about Ireland's vibrant music scene today, taking in folk, traditional, neo-soul & afrobeat artists, with disco, hip hop & house music DJs performing at the weekend finale weekend parties.

To complement the musical program, analog photography is part of the festival proceedings, with artists, attendees and production crew encouraged to make use of the free cameras and 35mm black and white film supplied, to document their experiences throughout the day. A Super8 recap film shot by artist/filmmaker Moira Tierney will include participant's photographs. Signs of Life is part funded by the Live Performance Support Scheme.

Tickets are €30. These shows are BYOB and a limited amount of reusable cameras and black and white film will be distributed to audience members for free. 

