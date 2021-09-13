Solo exhibition by leading Irish installation artist in Kilkenny

A solo exhibition of work, Prima Materia by Irish installation artist Helen Mac Mahon will open this Friday and run until October 10.
The exhibition has been curated and designed to be viewed through the gallery windows and online and is being exhibited in 76-77 John Street Lower, online at kilkennyartsoffice.ie and on Insta @kilkennyartsoffice.
Prima Materia, the name given by alchemists to the formless substance that is the essence of the beginnings of all things, is a primordial chaos existing in a state between energy and matter containing all possibilities. Carl Jung believed it to be the unconscious mind.
Mac Mahon’s art practice is concerned primarily with the phenomena of light, movement, perception, and space. The work strives to observe and reveal the ecosystem that exists between the viewer and these intangible elements that exist in a perpetual state of transformation.
Prima Materia is the second installment in a three-part curatorial project that explores the shifting of perspectives in three chapters: Past, Present, and Future.
Positioning othered voices to the fore and providing new lenses with which to view our world, each exhibition will focus on an artist or artists whose work teases out alternative histories, hidden narratives, and speculative futures.
The exhibition is part of Kilkenny County Council Arts Office’s ‘Emerging Curator in Residence Programme’. This programme is enabling Aoife Banks to gain experience in curating exhibitions and allows her to avail of a mentoring programme with curator Eamonn Maxwell and gives her a platform to develop her career.
