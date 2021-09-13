Celebrate cycling with a slow ride through Kilkenny City this Sunday

Bike Week, which runs until next Sunday, is a celebration and promotion of the benefits of cycling.

This year, Bike Week kicked off on Sunday September 12th and coincided with a thrilling final stage of Rás na mBan. A sprint finish on The Parade in Kilkenny, saw Kaia Schmid overhaul Team Ireland’s Mia Griffin in the last 10 metres. Mia, a native of Kilkenny, was first into the final corner in her bid for a first stage success for Ireland in six years. Anna Shackley, the Team GB rider, was safely in the main peloton to take the overall victory.

Bikeweek activities in Kilkenny do not require the strength, speed and stamina shown by these elite riders over the six stages! Events in Kilkenny are for budding cyclists, or those who want to explore new ways of moving around the city and county!

A Slow Roll through the city streets is planned for Sunday (September 19). Meet on The Parade at 12pm and celebrate all that is good about cycling with a roll through the streets at a nice leisurely pace! This event is for all wheels and all ages.

For those, looking to go a little further, Kilkenny Pedallers have organised an introductory 20k spin for 2pm, also on Sunday. To take part, all you need is a helmet and a bike in good working order. Register on Bikeweek.ie under Kilkenny events to ensure there is space for all.

Bike Maintenance workshops run throughout the week in Stoneyford, Kilmacow and an additional date has been added in the city for September 22.

An adults Cycle Right course has booked out very quickly and it is planned to offer these more often in Kilkenny to allow people to build confidence to cycle for their short journeys.

A limited number of E-bikes and cargo bikes are available to trial over the next number of weeks, email cyclekilkenny@gmail.com to request a trial.

There are five additional bikehire centres in the county that have extended their offers until the end of October - at Inistioge, Thomastown, Windgap, Callan and Castlecomer – each one offering a choice of standard and electric bikes for full or half-day hire and a selection of stunning routes to appeal to cyclists of all abilities and interests.

Caitriona Corr, Cycling Officer with Kilkenny County CounciI outlined the many benefits of using cycling as a preferred mode of transport.

“There is huge scope to move more people through the city much more efficiently, by replacing some of our shorter journeys with walking or cycling. We need to ensure that people have the confidence to choose transport by bike and, hence, be able to enjoy the benefits of stress free journeys, no delays, freedom of movement and of course the health benefits of travelling by bike”.

Tim Butler, Kilkenny County Council, added,

“In Kilkenny, we have introduced very welcome changes to the public realm, with greater allocation of space to pedestrians and the creation of vibrant outdoor spaces. We are introducing traffic calming throughout the city and we have ambitious plans to enhance the cycling infrastructure to encourage more people of all abilities to cycle and to help us achieve our sustainable transport goals.”

For more information on events in Kilkenny, check out Bikeweek.ie and the social media pages of Cycle Kilkenny on Facebook and Instagram and Kilkenny County Council facebook and instagram.