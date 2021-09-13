Trolley figures soar at Kilkenny hospital as INMO 'extremely concerned' at national picture

File picture: Large number on trolleys
There are 25 patients on trolleys and wards at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny today, according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
It's an increase on figures from the previous week and is broadly in line with a surge in overcrowding in several hospitals around the country. Nationally, there were 379 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 85 were in wards elsewhere in hospitals this morning. That combined figure of 464 is the highest number of patients on trolleys in one day since the start of the pandemic.
The INMO Executive Council is extremely concerned at these exceptionally high numbers and says it will be discussing the matter at a meeting tomorrow.
More News
Kilkenny's Sophie O'Dwyer on the attack during the All-Ireland Intermediate final against Antrim at Croke Park.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.