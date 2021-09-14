Search

14/09/2021

Opportunist criminals target parked vehicles in Kilkenny City

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage to vehicles in the city in recent days.

On Friday afternoon the tyres of a car were slashed in the city centre. The car, a silver Ford Focus, was parked in a carpark on Upper Patrick St when the damage was done. The incident occurred sometime between 1pm and 4pm. Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station.

Gardaí also received a report of criminal damage to a van on Monday at O’Loughlin Road on Monday. The driver left his van at 7.30am on return ten minutes later the rear window had been smashed. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information

