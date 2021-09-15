Drop in burglaries in Kilkenny but online fraud, thefts on the rise

Burglaries across Kilkenny city and county continue to fall, while online scams and frauds have increased signficantly.

A presentation on the latest crime statistics was made at a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee on Monday. The figures revealed that there has been a drop of almost 42% in burglaries this year. The figures are from January to September of 2020 and 2021 and show that last year there were 96 burglaries during that time period compared with 56 during the same period this year.

Inspector Sean O’Meara said that while burglaries have dropped significantly there has been a rise in thefts from shops.

“Facemasks are assisting offenders as they make it hard to identify people on CCTV,” he said.

Thefts from vehicles have also fallen this year while there has been a slight rise in the level of assaults. The inspector also informed the meeting that to date this year there have been no robberies.

Public order incidents have decreased by more than 10% year on year from 556 in 2020 to 501 in 2021 while there has been an increase in incidents of domestic violence. Inspector O’Meara outlined that there is an increase in the reporting of this type of crime and commended the public for reporting such incidents.

Meanwhile there has been a surge in the number of incidents of fraud and economic crime with 181 incidents reported to date this year compared to 67 in the same period last year.

Chairman of the JPC, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick commended the gardaí on the latest statistics.

“A lot of great work has been done and I want to compliment the drugs unit in particular. They have been doing a huge amount of work in North Kilkenny,” he said. Cllr Joe Lyons described the significant drop in burglaries as ‘very impressive’.