Kilkenny's Taxiwatch text alert helps gardaí tackle crime

Taxi drivers across the city and county have signed up to an initiative to help gardaí tackle crime.

Local gardaí launched the initiative which has received massive support from the community.

Superintendent Derek Hughes told the Kilkenny People that the initiative is part of the ongoing collaborative work between An Garda Síochána and our taxi community.

“Kilkenny Taxi Text Alert aims to maintain and enhance lines of communication between members of our taxi community and An Garda Síochána.

“ I am delighted to report that there are over 150 participants in this scheme for Kilkenny City and County. The scheme will enable An Garda Síochána to more effectively communicate with taxi members for example, details of persons and vehicles sought in connection with crimes can be circulated in real time.

“ It will also greatly assist An Garda Síochána in progressing investigation of crimes reported by taxi persons and others,” he said.

Superintendent Hughes also pointed out that the initiative could be used to get useful information out to taxi drivers quickly and effectively.

“Taxi drivers can be made aware of matters that may be of interest to them such as for example poor road conditions, perhaps severe frost or maybe road blockages at a particular location,” he added.

Chairman of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick also welcomed the initiative and praised the local taxi community for the work that they do and the gardaí for supporting the scheme.

“Our taxi drivers do very important work and are the eyes and ears out in the community. This is an excellent initiative and will help prevent and solve crime and I want to commend everyone involved,” he said.