The search is on for Kilkenny Person of the Year 2021!

The search is on to find the unsung heroes in our community who have gone the extra mile to help and support those around them.

The 24th Kilkenny People of the Year awards will take place at the Newpark Hotel on November 5 and will be hosted by Kilkenny People brand ambassador, Siobhan Donohoe. This year, there will five categories: The PPN award, Hall of Fame, Courage, Community, Arts and Sport and Youth Development and the overall winner.

Chairperson of the organising committee, Rory Williams said he is delighted that the awards are going ahead:

“The past 18 months have been challenging for us all so it is great to have something positive to look forward to. This is an opportunity to recognise those among us who do tireless work in our communities,” he said.

Nominations will open on September 21 and forms will be available in next week’s issue of The Kilkenny People and from the newspaper’s office on High Street. The chosen charity who will benefit from the awards ceremony is Amber Women’s Refuge. Manager of Amber Women’s Refuge, Lisa Morris said that they were honoured to be chosen.

“We are delighted to again be selected as the charity beneficiary of The Kilkenny People of the Year Awards. As Kilkenny’s leading local press title, The Kilkenny People does invaluable work helping us raise awareness of our services supporting local women and children living with or fleeing violence and abuse in their homes,” she said.

“We are currently fundraising to develop a Seomra at the refuge, which will help us to extend our counselling and play and art therapy services. We also hope to upgrade our garden and playground facilities to make them more enjoyable and therapeutic for the women and children who use them. All monies raised will go towards this much needed development project and we will be very grateful for them.”

Editor of the Kilkenny People Sam Matthews said it was a big boost to see the event resume this year.

“It’s great to see the return of such a popular annual event, and I would encourage people to nominate any individual or group they feel merits consideration.”