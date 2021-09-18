Social Enterprise Scheme to increase awareness of social enterprises and their positive impact – Kilkenny TD

Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan
A new €500,000 initiative designed to raise awareness of the positive role played by social enterprises will promote their role in communities across our rural towns and villages, John Paul Phelan has said.
The Awareness Raising Initiative for Social Enterprise (ARISE) Scheme 2021 will provide grants to social enterprises in Kilkenny and Carlow in two strands:
Strand One will provide grants of up to €10,000 to Social Enterprises to highlight how their work is improving the lives of our citizens.
Strand Two will provide grants of up to €50,000 to Social Enterprise networks and support organisations to deliver more general or sectoral messages on what Social Enterprises are, as well as their potential to deliver sustainable and inclusive development and recovery.
“Throughout COVID-19, the value and worth of Social Enterprises within communities has risen considerable”, Deputy Phelan noted. “This fund is about helping our Social Enterprises to grow and raising awareness of the vital role they play in contributing to a sustainable and inclusive recovery.”
More News
Peter O’Donovan deputy principal, Pat Nolan sixth year year-head, Eva Brennan, Ciaran Kehoe, John Kevin Malone, Tori Douglas, Ava O'Shea
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.