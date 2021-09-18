Search

18/09/2021

Social Enterprise Scheme to increase awareness of social enterprises and their positive impact – Kilkenny TD

Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

A new €500,000 initiative designed to raise awareness of the positive role played by social enterprises will promote their role in communities across our rural towns and villages, John Paul Phelan has said.

The Awareness Raising Initiative for Social Enterprise (ARISE) Scheme 2021 will provide grants to social enterprises in Kilkenny and Carlow in two strands:

Strand One will provide grants of up to €10,000 to Social Enterprises to highlight how their work is improving the lives of our citizens.

Strand Two will provide grants of up to €50,000 to Social Enterprise networks and support organisations to deliver more general or sectoral messages on what Social Enterprises are, as well as their potential to deliver sustainable and inclusive development and recovery.

“Throughout COVID-19, the value and worth of Social Enterprises within communities has risen considerable”, Deputy Phelan noted. “This fund is about helping our Social Enterprises to grow and raising awareness of the vital role they play in contributing to a sustainable and inclusive recovery.” 

