HSE asks people to book online for Covid testing at Kilkenny centre

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare is reminding people to book an online appointment, as presentations on a “walk-in” (no appointment) basis remain temporarily suspended at all five of its COVID-19 testing facilities in the southeast.

To date, some 370,000 tests for Covid-19 have been administered at pop up facilities and the five permanent centres for doing so in the southeast.

There has been an increase in recent weeks of numbers coming to these five centres operated by HSE/South East Community Healthcare and they continue to be high.

Online self-referrals (and those from GPs) remain open for appointments at the Carlow (St. Dympna’s Hospital), Clonmel (Moyle Rovers GAA Centre), Kilkenny (Hebron Industrial Estate), Waterford (Kilcohan) and Wexford (Whitemills Industrial Park) centres on all seven days of the week.

Capacity has been extended by the HSE nationwide to meet a demand of 20,000 tests per day. The HSE expects that anyone who requires or wishes to get tested will get a same-day test (depending on what time they book).

Members of the public are welcome to make an appointment by self-referral, using the web portal for doing so at https://covid19test. healthservice.ie/hse-self- referral/

If you have any symptoms that indicate that you may have Covid-19 (like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose), isolate and get a test immediately. For further information, see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/testing/ get-tested/