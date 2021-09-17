Kilkenny Arts Office invites people to view Knitted Together blankets for Culture Night 2021

Kilkenny Arts Office launched its community art project Knitted Together 2 in June to foster community spirit and mitigate against the effects of social isolation through a shared experience.

Hundreds of knitters and crocheters across the county took part in the project, completing eight-inch squares which have been made into beautiful blankets and donated to local charities.

For Culture Night 2021, taking place today, members of the public are invited to view some of the completed blankets in an exhibition trail in each of the participating charity shops. In the stunning setting of Kilkenny’s Castle Yard where Bernadette Roberts, Maria O’Shea and Annette Sinnott will demonstrate their skills inspiring crochet ideas and techniques. Booking essential through the DCCI via https://culturenight.ie/event/ national-design-and-craft- gallery-culture-night-hub- national-design-craft-gallery/

Over 180 people took part in the Knitted Together 2 project and created over 3,500 beautiful, intricate and carefully crafted squares. Now, 70 completed blankets have been donated to local charity shops and will go on display from today to celebrate Culture Night 2021.

Gifted Craftsmanship

To support Kilkenny’s charitable organisations, the blankets will be available for purchase from Saturday 18th of September from seven local charity shops.

The exquisite handmade blankets will be available for purchase for €49.95 with all of the profits going towards each charity. Kilkenny Arts Office has carefully considered the gift-wrapping of each stunning woollen blanket which will be presented in a gorgeous eco friendly bag and includes a colourful postcard inside explaining the meaning behind of the Knitted Together project.

As autumn sets in and looking to the gifting season ahead the Arts Office hopes that people will consider these unique, handmade treasures as a present for a loved one or a gorgeous new adornment for their home.

Blanket Tour of Kilkenny

Those who wish to visit the charities and view the Knitted Together 2 blankets or make a purchase and help support fundraising, in light of a challenging year in lockdown, can do so from Saturday (September 18) at:

-The Jack and Jill Foundation, Friary Street

-National Council for the Blind Ireland (NCBI), High Street and Castlecomer

- The Samaritans, Kieran Street

- Irish Cancer Society, Parliament Street

- Enable Ireland, Kieran Street

- St. Vincent de Paul (SVP), Butts Green



Mary Butler, Kilkenny Arts Officer said,

“As an enthusiastic charity shop visitor myself, I hope lots of people will take this opportunity to discover the joy of charity shopping and the array of fabulous products they have available. People are in for a treat when they see the amazing blankets available for purchase, and of course a huge thank you to the individuals who joined us to knit and crochet throughout the summer to help such an array of worthy causes.''

The Knitted Together 2 project is funded by Creative Ireland as part of its Age-Friendly Initiatives, the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCI) as part of the Governments ‘Keep Well’ campaign and is supported by Age-Friendly and Healthy Ireland Kilkenny programmes. For more visit www.kilkennyartsoffice.ie