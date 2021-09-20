Man hospitalised following violent attack in Kilkenny City centre

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an assault on The Parade, Kilkenny on Saturday night.
Shortly after midnight a male in his twenties was struck by a man described as wearing dark grey shorts and a black top.
The injured party was taken to St Luke’s Hospital by ambulance. Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny.
