Slow roll through Kilkenny during Bike Week is a sunny success

The final day of Bikeweek saw cyclists take to the streets of Kilkenny in a parade of wonderful bikes.

The smallest participants were transported in cargo bikes and trailers, younger children travelled through the streets with stabilisers and balance bikes. Adult wheels varied from vintage bikes, to fold up bikes to electric bikes. This colourful troupe was led off by Charlie Parsons and the community guards, with local club members from Marble City Cyclers escorting the group safely through the streets.

Charlie, one of Kilkenny’s Axa Community Bike Ride leaders, had a gorgeous route picked for the day that brought the group through the medieval centre with a picturesque finish along by the canal.

Cllr. Maria Dollard, who assisted in the organisation of the event, said “Events such as these highlight the benefits of a cycle friendly city centre. If our children and people can move independently through the streets, the reduction in congestion and emissions benefit everyone. Cycling for journeys also allows people to experience a sense of connection with their community and their neighbours, building strong, resilient communities.”

Kilkenny County Council and Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership are planning on offering more courses over the next few weeks, such is the demand that has been experienced over Bikeweek. Loan periods for our cargo bike have also been extended until October 10 for young families, looking for a very enjoyable, weather proof way of travelling around Kilkenny. Additional bikehire centres in the county have extended their offers until the end of October - at Inistioge, Thomastown, Windgap, Callan and Castlecomer –offering a choice of standard and electric bikes for full or half-day hire and a selection of stunning routes to appeal to cyclists of all abilities and interests.

For more information on events in Kilkenny, check out the social media pages of Cycle Kilkenny on facebook and Instagram and Kilkenny County Council facebook and instagram.