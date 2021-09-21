Search

21/09/2021

Slow roll through Kilkenny during Bike Week is a sunny success

Slow roll through Kilkenny during Bike Week is a sunny success

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The final day of Bikeweek saw cyclists take to the streets of Kilkenny in a parade of wonderful bikes. 

The smallest participants were transported in cargo bikes and trailers, younger children travelled through the streets with stabilisers and balance bikes.  Adult wheels varied from vintage bikes, to fold up bikes to electric bikes. This colourful troupe was led off by Charlie Parsons and the community guards, with local club members from Marble City Cyclers escorting the group safely through the streets.

Charlie, one of Kilkenny’s Axa Community Bike Ride leaders, had a gorgeous route picked for the day that brought the group through the medieval centre with a picturesque finish along by the canal.      

Cllr. Maria Dollard, who assisted in the organisation of the event, said “Events such as these highlight the benefits of a cycle friendly city centre.  If our children and people can move independently through the streets, the reduction in congestion and emissions benefit everyone.  Cycling for journeys also allows people to experience a sense of connection with their community and their neighbours, building strong, resilient communities.”   

Kilkenny County Council and Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership are planning on offering more courses over the next few weeks, such is the demand that has been experienced over Bikeweek.  Loan periods for our cargo bike have also been extended until October 10 for young families, looking for a very enjoyable, weather proof way of travelling around Kilkenny.  Additional bikehire centres in the county have extended their offers until the end of October  - at Inistioge, Thomastown, Windgap, Callan and Castlecomer –offering a choice of standard and electric bikes for full or half-day hire and a selection of stunning routes to appeal to cyclists of all abilities and interests.

For more information on events in Kilkenny, check out the social media pages of Cycle Kilkenny on facebook and Instagram and Kilkenny County Council facebook and instagram.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media