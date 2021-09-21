Opportunist thief strikes on unsuspecting mother at Kilkenny's Castle Park

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to the public for information on an opportunistic theft in the city.
A woman reported that her purse was stolen from a buggy in the playground of Castle Park on Saturday. The purse containing cash and bank cards was taken from the buggy between 4pm and 4.45pm.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
Launching Kilkenny Day, which takes place on October 10 with a range of events and activities around the county
