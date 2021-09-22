Kilkenny gardaí warn of fraudsters preying on people with scams

Gardaí in Kilkenny have issued a warning not to click the link contained of any unsolicited email or text as fraudsters continue to prey on people with scams.
The issue was also raised at a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee with several councillors stating that they had been sent scam calls and texts.
Cllr Martin Brett said that he had received calls and messages from people purporting to be Amazon, social protection, the banks, DHL and the gardaí.
“Where are they coming from and who is responsible?” he said, asking if there had been any prosecutions in relation to the scams locally adding they were taking up a lot of people’s time.
Detective inspector Seán O’Meara told the meeting that very few of the calls were coming from an actual phone and outlined how the people responsible were creating false numbers over the internet. The inspector urged anyone who is subjected to a scam to report it directly to their service provider.
Gardaí are also warning people never to click on links in an unsolicited text or email but delete them immediately and to hang up the phone to scammers and never give out personal details.
“By simply clicking on the link contained in the message you are running the risk of being victimised,” a garda spokesperson said.
More News
Pictured are Aaron Gillane (Multiple and current All Ireland champion) and Roisin Upton (Ireland women's field hockey international and Olympian World Cup Silver Medallist)
Dicksboro’s Harry Shine gets to the ball ahead of Sam McEvoy during the Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Semi-Final at MW Hire, Dunmore on Saturday morning. Picture: Willie Dempsey
Joanna Cunningham (Watergate), Cllr Fidelis Doherty, Arts Officer Mary Butler, Andrea Keogh, Cllr Maria Dollard, Marian Flannery (Event Manager), Cllr Eugene McGuinness, Tim Butler (KCC)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.